Medical examiner: Alabama man wielding knife shot 9 times by Nashville police in August

An autopsy report released Thursday found a man killed by Nashville police in August was shot nine times after he ran toward them with a knife.

Police encountered Daniel Crowley, 31, from Trussville, Alabama, on the morning of Aug. 11 outside a Cricket Wireless store in the 5000 block of Charlotte Avenue.

Crowley was in a car parked in front of the store when a Nashville police canine officer approached the vehicle during a business check around 5 a.m. that day.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the officer walking up to the car when he notices Crowley holding a knife.

The officer can be heard on video repeatedly telling Crowley "put the knife down" and that he's trying "to check" on him.

Shortly after, two more police officers arrived to assist the first officer.

Crowley then exited his car and ran toward the officers, with all three firing their weapons at him.

The autopsy, conducted by Davidson County Chief Medical Examiner Feng Li, found Crowley was shot three times in the chest, three times in the back and grazed by three bullets around his hands and wrists.

The autopsy also found nothing on Crowley's toxicology report.

Crowley is one of eight people who have been shot and killed by Nashville police in 2021.

Natalie Alund contributed to this report.

