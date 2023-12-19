Medical examiner confirms wife of Hollywood agent’s son is dead a month after husband was charged with murder

A medical examiner’s office has confirmed the wife of a Hollywood agent’s son is dead more than a month after the agent’s son was charged in his wife’s death and the deaths of her parents.

Mei Li Haskell’s date of death is listed as November 8 – the day that authorities previously said a woman’s torso was found in a Los Angeles dumpster – according to a Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office record available online Monday. The record listed her place of death as a parking lot, but does not say how officials determined she is dead.

Her husband, Samuel Haskell, was arrested last month after police tracked a torso found in a dumpster November 8 to the Los Angeles home that the couple shared with their children and her parents, authorities said.

The torso was not identified when it was found, but police assumed it belonged to Mei Li Haskell, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Mei Li Haskell’s parents, Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, are missing, but Haskell was charged last month with three counts of murder relating to the deaths of the parents and of Mei Li Haskell.

Mei Li Haskell’s cause of death is under investigation, according to the online record from the medical examiner’s office. The record does not list a manner of death.

CNN has sought comment from Los Angeles police, which is investigating the case. CNN also is trying to identify Haskell’s current attorney.

Haskell, 35, is being held without bond, according to inmate information records.

Haskell is the son of Emmy-winning producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who served as an agent for Kathie Lee Gifford, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and others.

Worker hired to remove bags from home reported seeing body parts a day before the torso was found, prosecutors say

Last month, prosecutors said a day laborer – who was one of four workers Haskell allegedly hired on November 7 to remove some heavy black plastic trash bags from his home in Los Angeles’ Tarzana neighborhood – found body parts in a bag the laborer opened. The worker called 911 and reported the discovery, prosecutors said.

The same day, someone observed and photographed Haskell putting a large trash bag into a dumpster not far from his home, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

On November 8, a person looking through dumpsters found a bag, and inside it, a woman’s torso, authorities said.

Police found blood inside the home, authorities say

Investigators who responded to a call about the torso found information that led them to the suspect’s house, Los Angeles police said in a news release. It’s unclear what information led to the home.

At the home, authorities found “blood evidence and other items,” Los Angeles police Detective Efren Gutierrez said in a November news conference, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

Samuel Haskell lived there with his wife and three children, as well as his in-laws. The children were found and are being cared for by family members, Los Angeles police said.

CNN’s Sarah Moon, Christina Maxouris and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

