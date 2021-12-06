Medical examiner describes injuries he said found on 4-year-old foster girl

The Brevard medical examiner on Monday described to a Brevard County court in brutal detail the injuries he said were found on 4-year-old Joy King-Castro that led to the charges of first-degree murder against her Titusville foster mom.

Dr. Sajid Qaiser said he counted at least 11 isolated bruises, or contusions, on Joy's head, seven on her face, three on her torso and at least six on other parts of her body. He found burst blood vessels in her eyes and a mark around her neck that Qaiser said was consistent with strangulation made by “either a belt or a piece of cloth or a piece of string or a rope."

Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, faces multiple charges, including first degree murder in the death of Joy who was in her care from June 7 to Aug. 23. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty. Mitchell's lawyer has focused on Joy's behavioral issues, which Mitchell told police included causing herself harm.

Qaiser's testimony came during the second part of Mitchell's bond hearing at the Moore Justice Center in Viera before Judge Samuel Bookhardt III.

Jason Wandner, Mitchell’s attorney, questioned why it had taken Qaiser a little over three months to prepare an autopsy report. Qaiser said it could take a longer time in “complicated” cases. This is currently still a draft report, Qaiser said, noting, however that he didn't anticipate anything that would rule out his core findings.

Qaiser said the injuries to Joy, which also included a patterned mark that made a "dent" into Joy's skin on her neck, appeared to have been made in the hours after Mitchell picked Joy up from daycare on Aug. 23.

Prosecutor Julia Lynch showed images of a belt found on Mitchell's kitchen floor and asked if it was possible that was used on Joy. Qaisar said yes.

Joy had only been in Mitchell's care for 11 weeks; Mitchell's home was at least the fifth Joy had been placed in since January when she was removed from her mother's care amid Department of Children and Families concerns over her mother's boyfriend.

Joy came to live with Mitchell in June, two months after two other foster children were removed from Mitchell's home amid allegations of abuse. Those children were returned to their biological mom. Mitchell was never charged.

Mitchell's exasperation with Joy became apparent in reports by a behavior analyst who held sessions with Joy and talked to Mitchell. The analyst's interview with police was released to FLORIDA TODAY under a public records request.

On Aug. 23, things reached a breaking point.

Mitchell called 911 about 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report that she’d left her foster daughter for about 30 seconds in a bathtub and returned to find Joy submerged and unresponsive. Joy had been having a tantrum, pretending she couldn’t walk and throwing herself on the ground — something she’d done before, Mitchell told police. So Mitchell put her, fully clothed, in a few inches of water to try to snap her out of it. It was a technique Mitchell said she’d been advised to do by Angela Potucek, a behavior analyst. During an interview with a Titusville detective, Potucek denied having ever instructed Mitchell to do this.

No evidence of drowning was found.

Qaiser said the cause of death was blunt force bodily injuries with strangulation.

“Everywhere, there were hemorrhages,” he said.

When Qaiser referenced having previously spoken to the grand jury, which indicted Mitchell, her attorney objected, saying it was a discovery violation because he didn't have that testimony. Lynch argued that she'd made everything she had available to Wandner and the judge overruled Wandner's move for a violation.

