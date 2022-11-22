Medical examiner determined Mankato man died of accidental drowning

Nov. 21—MANKATO — A medical examiner determined a 20-year-old Mankato man died from an accidental drowning in September, Mankato police confirmed Monday.

Makhi Nave was found deceased on Sept. 12 in Glenwood Pond after his family reported him missing near the 600 block of Agency Road.

Police shared the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's findings with his family before making the results public, said Daniel Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The investigation into the death is closed with no foul play suspected, Schisel said.

Nave's family set up a GoFundMe after his death to help with funeral expenses and bills. The family described him as a "wonderful kid who grew up to be a wonderful young man" on the page.

