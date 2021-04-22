Medical Examiner finds man who officer fired at Saturday died by suicide

Apr. 21—The Spokane County Medical Examiner has determined the man killed Saturday in connection to a police shooting, Vadim Grishchuk, 38, died by a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Medical Examiner's office declined to give specifics on the finding but said in an email, "we can confirm the manner of death was determined by complex investigation by our office and autopsy findings."

Spokane police Officer Brandon Roy also shot at Grishchuk, suspected of vehicle prowling, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police said in an initial press release that there was an exchange of gunfire, but did not specify who fired first or at whom.

A 911 caller told dispatch a person in their car on the 500 block of South Cannon Street was armed. The caller said they confronted the prowler and the man aimed a gun at them, according to the release.

Police arrived minutes later and saw the man in the described car, the release said.

After the gunfire, officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived. The man died at the scene, according to the release.

Roy has been employed by the Spokane Police Department since 2016, after graduating from Spokane Community College, the release said.

Roy won a Life Saving Medal in 2018 after coming across a stabbing victim and providing life-saving measures.