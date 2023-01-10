Medical examiner identifies 17-year-old killed in Panay Way Drive shooting in Fort Worth

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old killed outside a Fort Worth home on Jan. 4 as Breck Jerod Williams Jr.

Williams died at a Fort Worth hospital of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the ME’s office. Police said a 14-year-old, previously identified by a GoFundMe as Adrian Daniels, was also killed.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet officially identified Daniels. Family of Williams could not be immediately identified and no GoFundMe for memorial funds or funeral expenses was found in online searches.

Police have not announced any arrests or a motive for the killings, which occurred just before 8 p.m. last Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive, in west Fort Worth.

Daniels’ grandmother Shannon Johnson wrote on the GoFundMe page that he was killed “for no apparent reason.”

Johnson told WFAA-TV that her grandson was visiting the house on Panay Way Drive to get a ride from someone when gunfire broke out. Daniels was a freshman on the honor roll at Brewer High School in the White Settlement school district and the oldest of her daughter’s four children, Johnson said.

“This could happen to anybody, and it’s sad,” Johnson told WFAA. “I don’t want everyone to remember Adrian Daniels and think, ‘Another young Black man got shot, must be gangs and drugs’… It wasn’t that.”

Neighbors say these flowers and the flag placed next to them were set out as a small memorial to one of the teens killed in a shooting in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023.

The shooting follows a drive-by shooting that targeted the same house a few months ago, according to residents. Nobody was killed or injured in that shooting, neighbors said.

According to online Fort Worth Police Department reports, between seven and 10 shots were heard on the block around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, and a drive-by shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Another report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was taken in the area earlier in November but the details aren’t available online.

An obituary website did not include any details about Williams or his life but said that funeral services are pending.