Medical examiner identifies 19-year-old fatally shot outside Arlington motel

A 19-year-old, who was fatally shot outside an Arlington extended-stay motel Tuesday night, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mareon Robertson died at a local hospital in the operating room about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy is pending.

According to police, Robertson was shot outside the InTown Suites, located in the 6000 block of South Cooper Street, around 6 p.m. The 19-year-old was still conscious by the time first responders reached him.

Detectives do not believe the attack was random but have not described a motive for the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.