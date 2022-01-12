Medical examiner identifies 23-year-old Fort Worth man fatally shot Saturday afternoon

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 23-year-old Fort Worth man who was killed in a parking lot Saturday.

Curtis Dewayne Sims Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sims Jr. was killed Saturday around 2 p.m. near the 8500 block of Aventine Lane, in north Fort Worth. Police responded to the area after a report of shots fired.

First responders found Sims Jr. lying in the parking lot. The 23-year-old soon succumbed to his injuries.

Dominique Davis, 22, of Fort Worth, was arrested later Saturday evening in connection to the shooting. He remained in custody Wednesday and faces a murder charge, according to police and jail records.