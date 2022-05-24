Medical examiner identifies 27-year-old Fort Worth man as victim of fatal shooting

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in east Fort Worth on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at the Woodlands Apartments, in the 1000 block of Woodlands Circle. According to a police report, two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Randy Lashun Lewis Jr., of Fort Worth, succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Lewis died from multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police have not made an arrest in connection to the shooting.

Investigators said a fight in a parking lot at the apartment complex escalated to shots being fired.

“Gunfire was exchanged by multiple subjects and two people were struck,” police said.

The second person who was shot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.