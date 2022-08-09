Medical examiner identifies 28-year-old Fort Worth man killed in shooting outside bar

A 28-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in west Fort Worth last Thursday.

Tommy Ray Freney III died from a gunshot wound to the head around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 after shots were fired in the 3100 block of Alta Mere Drive.

Police were initially dispatched to a fight, which they believe escalated into the fatal shooting. Freney was found dead in a parking lot outside a bar, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Carla Ray Cooks, Freney’s mother, said the 28-year-old was born in Wichita Falls and raised in south Fort Worth.

“He was 6-foot-4, amazing, loving, caring, kind, giving father to 2 boys an[d] 2 girls with another girl on the way,” Cooks wrote on the GoFundMe. “Tommy was a brother to 6 sister[s] from both mom and dad’s side of the family. Tommy was a high spirit who loved to travel, from California to Atlanta, Houston etc…he was a giver, an amazing supporter. He kn[e]w how to lighten a dark room, he was your best friend, a protector.”

Cooks also said her son received his GED at 16 years old and was an honor-roll student.

No arrests have yet been made in Freney’s death. The investigation remains ongoing.