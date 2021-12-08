Medical examiner identifies 29-year-old man fatally shot by Fort Worth police officer

A man who was shot and killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers was identified Wednesday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mitchell Davis, 29, was killed in a field near his north Fort Worth residence in the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail. He was pronounced dead about 1:20 p.m. The medical examiner has not yet released or confirmed Davis’ cause of death.

Fort Worth police responded to a call about a man with a weapon about 12:30 p.m. Police said that the 29-year-old pointed his weapon at officers and “presented a threat to them.”

At least one officer fired a handgun and shot the man, authorities said. Fort Worth police have not released how many officers initially responded to the scene, how many shots were fired, or the officers’ identities.

Emergency medical attention was given to Davis, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The shooting will be investigated by the Major Case Unit in coordination with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and the Internal Affairs Unit, which is standard protocol, police said.

According to the initial incident report, a man who called 911 allegedly told a dispatcher that he had a gun, that he felt like killing his parents and that felt like he was possessed by a demon.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing Wednesday, but did not provide additional details regarding the incident.