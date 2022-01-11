Medical examiner identifies 31-year-old man fatally shot in Arlington double homicide

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified one of two men who were killed in an Arlington shooting Friday.

Martell Brown, 31, of Farmerville, was identified as one of the deceased. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by gunshot wounds to the head, according to the medical examiner.

The second person killed in the shooting has not been identified yet, but police said he was a 21-year-old man.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive. Officers responded to the apartment complex after a report that two people were unresponsive in the parking lot.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Det. Julia Hall at 817-459-5325.