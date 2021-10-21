Medical Examiner identifies 40-year-old man as victim of fatal Arlington officer-involved shooting

The Tarrant County medical examiner has identified the man fatally shot by Arlington police as Jesse Fischer, 40, of Addison.

Fischer was killed by Arlington police officers Wednesday afternoon after they say he tried to elude arrest and drove at an officer who had gotten out of his vehicle. Fischer’s death was ruled a homicide caused by gunshot wounds, the medical examiner reported.

Police were dispatched to Pioneer Parkway near Daniel Drive around 2:30 p.m. on a report that an SUV had stopped in the middle of the road, Sgt. Chris Moore said in a press conference Wednesday.

Upon arrival, an officer told the driver to stay where was, but instead, Fischer drove away.

The officers engaged in a low-speed chase with Fischer before they entered Carla Court, a cul de sac near South Collins Street. Police said that Fischer made a U-turn and drove toward one of the officers who had gotten out of his vehicle.

One of two officers at the scene fired multiple times and struck the driver. Police said they performed life-saving measures on the 40-year-old until other first responders arrived to take him to a nearby hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, Moore said.

The police department did not release the name of the officer who shot Fischer, but said he was a seven year veteran of the department.

Only one officer shot at the 40-year-old, but two officers are on administrative leave, Moore said. Neither reported injuries.

Arlington police also said the department plans to release the officer’s body and dashboard video footage publicly “once the investigators working both the criminal and administrative cases have had an opportunity to review it — and we’ve given the family of the driver an opportunity to view it.”