Medical examiner identifies man who died on street in West Central Spokane

Dec. 6—The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man found on a West Central Spokane street Tuesday as 32-year-old Niket Everett.

Spokane police officers responded to report of a "partially clothed" and "incapacitated" man lying on a street Tuesday morning on Pettet Drive and Nora Avenue, police said.

First responders tried saving the man, but he died at the scene.

Police said in a news release they have not determined whether Everett was struck by a car.

The medical examiner's office said Everett's cause and manner of death are pending.

Spokane police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case who has not spoken with officers is asked to email jtyler@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2023-20239226.