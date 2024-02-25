Medical Examiner identifies man fatally stabbed in Keeaumoku area

Feb. 25—Terrance M. Williams, 29, of Honolulu, was one of three men stabbed on Makaloa Street early Sunday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man fatally stabbed in the Keeaumoku area as Terrance M. Williams, 29, of Honolulu.

Police previously reported he was 28.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man 8 :15 p.m. Tuesday in Halawa on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Williams and two other men at an after-hours bar on Makaloa Street early Sunday morning.

Police said that according to witnesses, the suspect was with a female when they met the three men outside. They all walked in together when an argument broke out, and the three men assaulted the older man, police said.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the three. Williams died at The Queen's Medical Center. The other two, ages 25 and 28, were also taken to Queen's where they were treated and released.

Police said the fight appeared to be over a female.

On Thursday, police conferred with prosecutors, but he was not charged. Instead, police said, he was released on the charges related to the stabbing, pending investigation. However, he remains in custody on a no-bail warrant for violating parole.

A spokesman for the city prosecutor's office said it "does not comment on matters for which charges have not been filed."