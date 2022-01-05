Medical examiner identifies man found fatally shot in vehicle in Parkland

A man found shot to death in the back of a vehicle Saturday morning in Parkland was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Sorin Lay, 40, was found dead near the 1600 block of Wheeler Street South in Parkland, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Lay was a Tacoma resident.

The man died of a gunshot wound to the jaw. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to that area about 5:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Deputies found the man dead when they arrived.

On Saturday, deputies said a shooter had not yet been located.