Medical examiner identifies man killed in south Fort Worth shooting after road rage incident

A 53-year-old Fort Worth man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident.

Jack Harold White Jr. died Wednesday evening from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. White’s death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting, reported around 6:50 p.m., happened in the 1400 block of the South Freeway service road along northbound Interstate 35W, Fort Worth police said. Officers were dispatched to the scene on a report of shots fired.

White was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives said the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and they later learned the shooting happened after a road rage incident.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the police department said that homicide detectives were continuing their investigation and no arrests have been made.

The spokesperson said there were no updates to the investigation as of Friday morning.