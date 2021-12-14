Medical examiner identifies man killed in Fort Worth shooting Saturday morning

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a Fort Worth shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

David Chavez Munoz, 35, of Seagoville, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office and a police report. He was killed in a parking lot at the Silver Horse Lounge, at 3300 E. Lancaster St., around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the report said.

A second person was also injured, but was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition following the shooting, police said.

The shooter was identified shortly after the incident and was cooperating with the investigation, police said. No arrests have been announced. Further details were not immediately available.