Medical examiner identifies man shot by Everett police

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a man shot and killed by police in Everett last month.

They say 34-year-old Travis Hammons was the man killed by officers from Lynnwood and Everett following a chase on May 19.

The incident started with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force attempting to serve a warrant to the man at the River Landing Apartment complex.

Around 1 p.m., deputies reported “shots fired” in the 800 block of Linden Street. Deputies reported the man was “in custody” and that “he has a gunshot wound.”

The King County Independent Force Investigation Team is now looking into the incident, which police say began with a report of a gun being fired inside a home.

Officers reportedly chased the man to the 800-block of Linden Street in Everett, where Hammons died of a gunshot wound.

“There are at least four different scenes. So, there are bullet casings at all of those scenes. There are witnesses at all of those scenes. So, this is a massive investigation,” said law enforcement spokesperson Meeghan Black.

An Everett Police Sergeant, a Lynnwood sergeant, and a Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy are all on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

