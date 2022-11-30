Medical examiner identifies second victim in Tacoma double homicide near Hosmer Street

The Pierce County medical examiner on Wednesday identified a 38-year-old man as one of two victims of a double homicide last week in Tacoma. The other man killed in the shooting was identified Monday.

Jose Lopez Cano died Nov. 21 of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Tacoma Police Department officers found the man dead that morning on a bed inside a trailer parked near the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The medical examiner did not list a home address for Cano.

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges for the early-morning shooting. According to charging documents, surveillance footage and Ring cameras showed the suspect leaving the trailer after it occurred and walking to another trailer, where detectives found and arrested him that afternoon.

Based on the videos, detectives believe Cano was shot first and the other victim, Juan Tinajera Ruvalcaba, was shot second. A motive remains unclear, and the relationship between any of the men involved is not known.

Tacoma’s tally of homicides this year stands at 43. Other cities and communities in Pierce County have recorded 30 homicides in 2022, so far making the county-wide total 73. At this time last year, Tacoma was at 30 homicides and the county had recorded 34.