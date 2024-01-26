Medical examiner identifies South Hill shooting victim

Jan. 25—The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 53-year-old Willie Anderson as the man shot and killed at a South Hill residence on Wednesday morning.

Officers found Anderson with a gunshot wound. Police and medical personnel tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.

Cody Low, 22, was detained and cooperated with police, police said. Detectives developed probable cause to charge Low with murder.

According to court records, Low called 911 reporting he had shot Anderson in his mother's bedroom. He had heard two men outside his mother's apartment, trying to get inside with power tools. Low reported the alleged break-in to police and then went to grab his gun, according to court documents.

Low later heard snoring coming from his mother's room, so he grabbed his gun and went in to confront Anderson, court documents said. The two were arguing about him leaving the apartment before he could grab his shoes when Low said Anderson "threw up his hands really quick" so he closed his eyes and pulled the trigger, hitting Anderson.

When police spoke with Low's mother, she said she and Anderson were attempting to "get back together," so she had allowed him to stay in the apartment for one night.

Low was booked into the Spokane County Jail later that morning.