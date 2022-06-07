Medical examiner identifies teen stabbed, shot outside abandoned Fort Worth incinerator

A man killed in the paved area of an abandoned incinerator in Fort Worth on Saturday has been identified as 18-year-old Leonardo Armando Rosales, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

Rosales was killed in the 3200 block of Yuma Drive.

Fort Worth police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the homicide, but the medical examiner’s website lists the cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries and gunshot wounds.”

His time of death is estimated to be 9 a.m. June 4.