Medical examiner identifies teen as victim of fatal east Fort Worth shooting Tuesday night

A 17-year-old was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday night.

Roshonda Henderson died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the Buttercup Apartments, located in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road.

Police said upon their arrival, they found a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body. Henderson succumbed to her injuries at the scene before she could be taken to a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives found that an unknown person entered an apartment and fired multiple rounds, police said in a news release. The shooter fled the scene and was not in custody Thursday morning.

The police department’s homicide unit will continue the investigation.