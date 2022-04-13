Medical examiner identifies two men killed in separate Fort Worth shootings Sunday

The identities of two men, killed in separate Fort Worth shootings Sunday, have been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The first shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at an apartment the 300 block of Kenchester Way in south Fort Worth. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and he succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The man was later identified as Roel Devora, 27, of Tulia. Devora died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Later Sunday morning, around 11 a.m., a shooting in east Fort Worth killed a 35-year-old man.

Meliton Salinas, of Balch Springs, was found dead seated in a vehicle in the 700 block of Tierney Road, the medical examiner reported. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was also ruled a homicide.

The police department didn’t release any additional updates regarding its ongoing investigations. No arrests have been announced as of Wednesday.