Medical examiner identifies victim of fatal Fort Worth stabbing

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal Fort Worth stabbing Thursday as a 57-year-old man.

Dale Miles, of Fort Worth, died from a stab wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

The stabbing occurred in the 1300 block of E. Lancaster around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s report. Miles succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.