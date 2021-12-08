Medical examiner identifies victim of Lakewood homicide from October

A 45-year-old man was identified Wednesday afternoon as the victim of an October fatal shooting at an apartment in Lakewood.

Warren Gene Jackson died of blood loss Oct. 21 near the 4100 block of 109th Street Southwest after he was shot in the thigh with a shotgun, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office did not list a city of residence for Jackson.

What led up to Jackson’s fatal shooting is unclear. A man suspected of killing him was arrested Monday afternoon in southwestern Oregon. He has yet to be formally charged.

The Lakewood Police Department had an active warrant for the man’s arrest when Oregon State Police located him at a rest stop on southbound Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek in Josephine County. After troopers tried to contact him, the man fled south on the interstate at a high rate of speed.

The man crashed his car into a concrete divider after swerving to avoid spike strips deployed to stop him.

The man was detained and transported to an area hospital for his injuries. According to a news release from Oregon State Police, the man was evaluated at the hospital and then interviewed by FBI agents before being taken to Josephine County Jail on his outstanding warrant.