Medical examiner identifies woman found dead in car on Day Island near University Place

A 33-year-old woman found dead in a car Monday afternoon on Day Island near University Place was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Annabelle Hichens, of Renton, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives at Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are still trying to piece together how Hichens ended up dead in red Jeep Wrangler in the 1800 bock of Day Island Boulevard. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said Wednesday that it was unclear whether the woman was killed on Day Island or if her body had been driven there from a different location.

The woman was found after West Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel were dispatched to that area about 3:53 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle. Fire personnel discovered the woman dead and reported it appeared to be a homicide.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence and canvass the area for potential witnesses.