Medical examiner IDs man fatally shot in Fort Worth home where woman was stabbed to death

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified one of the two people found dead Sunday in a Fort Worth home as Darion Dakota Jackson Deen.

Deen, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s website. His death is listed as a homicide.

Police that about 4:20 p.m. Sunday they found two people dead in a home in the 300 block of Cromwell Street, a man and a woman. The medical examiner’s office has not yet released the name of the woman, though a police report identifies her as Shelby Amerson, 22.

While Deen was shot, a police spokesman said via email Monday the woman was stabbed to death. Another person in the residence was stabbed but did not die, according to police.

Police believe the person who was taken to the hospital shot and killed Deen.

Notes on the incident report include what the caller told dispatchers after calling 911. According to the notes, the caller told police his friend stabbed him several times and then he shot his friend. It was not immediately clear whether the person who fired the gun will face charges.