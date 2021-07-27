Medical examiner investigating after inmate dies at St. Croix County Jail

Jul. 27—Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the St. Croix County Jail in Hudson.

Danyiel Mager, 46, was found not breathing and lying in her bunk a few minutes before 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. There was no evidence of internal or external traumatic injuries, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies and a crew from Lakeview Ambulance performed lifesaving measures, but were not successful. Her body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an examination; cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, the press release stated.

Mager was arrested by the New Richmond Police Department for bail jumping and for several outstanding warrants, according to jail records. She was booked into the jail during early Saturday morning.

Her death is being investigated by the Pierce County, Wis., Sheriff's Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.