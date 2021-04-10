Medical examiner who led George Floyd’s autopsy says police restraints were ‘more than he could take’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Marcus
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 30: A picture of George Floyd hangs on a fence barrier that surrounds the Hennepin County Government Center as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues. &lt;/p&gt; ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 30: A picture of George Floyd hangs on a fence barrier that surrounds the Hennepin County Government Center as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues.

((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

George Floyd died because when police restrained him on the ground for more than nine minutes with knees on his back and neck, it was more than he “could take” with his “very severe” pre-existing heart conditions, the county medical examiner who conducted Mr Floyd’s autopsy testified on Friday.

“In my opinion, the law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression was just more than Mr Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions,” Dr Andrew Baker said in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Friday.

In other words, police directly caused Mr Floyd’s death, but other factors like his recent drug use, pre-existing heart condition, and high blood pressure contributed as well. These were “not direct causes” though, Mr Baker explained.

“Mr Floyd’s use of fentanyl did not cause the subdual or neck restraint,” he said. “His heart disease did not cause the subdual or the neck restraint.”

Assessing what exactly killed Mr Floyd — whether it was police officers, as the state argues, or other factors, according to the defence — is one of the main questions in this landmark case, where former Minneapolis police officer Mr Chauvin faces multiple murder charges after Mr Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died during an arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill on 25 May last year.

Despite extensive video of the encounter between police and Mr Floyd, Mr Baker says he didn’t watch any before his analysis so it wouldn’t “bias” his work.

“I did not want that to be in my mind when I physically performed his autopsy on the morning of the 26th,” he said.

Defence attorney Eric Nelson, meanwhile, pointed out a number of factors he thought complicated the medical examiner’s conclusion.

During his autopsy, Mr Nelson noted, Mr Baker didn’t document any damage to Mr Floyd’s neck and back, nor to his brain, and later told prosecutors he would have suspected the death was an overdose if Mr Floyd hadn’t also been involved in a physical struggle with officers.

Additionally, Mr Nelson noted that the county medical examiner has said he had seen fatal cases where individuals had even less fentanyl in their systems than Mr Floyd did at the time of their deaths.

But the county medical examiner, perhaps the trial’s most important witness so far, stuck with his initial finding from last summer, that police detaining George Floyd caused his heart and lungs to stop.

“My opinion remains unchanged,” he said. “It’s what I put on the death certificate last June. That’s cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression. That was my top line then. It would stay my top line now.”

Much of the week was consumed with testimony from medical experts called by the state to analyse what killed Mr Floyd, though Dr Baker was the only one who worked directly with his body.

Others went even further in discussing Mr Floyd’s moment-by-moment medical situation. Dr Lindsey Thomas, a Minnesota-based pathologist, agreed that police restraining Mr Floyd caused his body not to get enough oxygen, leading to an “anoxic reaction” that damaged his brain.

She said that most cases don’t have such thorough video evidence of what happened before a death, and police body camera and bystander footage captured the moment when Mr Floyd’s body began to twitch and seize involuntarily as the anoxic reaction began.

“That’s the point at which you can tell by looking, that’s where he no longer is getting oxygen to his brain,” Dr Thomas said. “Then the restraint and subdual and compression continue for many minutes more, even after someone checks and says there’s no pulse, they maintain the position. At that point his heart has also stopped.”

Others, like Dr Bill Smock, an emergency doctor and forensic medical specialist who also trains police officers, testified that despite the substantial pressure on Mr Floyd, his life may have been saved with timely CPR.

“As soon as Mr Floyd is unconscious, he should’ve been rolled over,” Mr Smock said. “We have documentation on the video that the officer says, ‘I can’t find a pulse.’ That’s clearly, when you look at the video, it should’ve been started way before.”

Officers remained on top of Mr Floyd for more than nine minutes, until the moment paramedics moved his motionless body onto a stretcher.

All the experts, in one form or another, ruled out the defence’s main argument, that a fentanyl and methamphetamine drug overdose was a primary cause of death.

Dr Martin Tobin, a lung expert who testified on Thursday, said that fentanyl is a powerful opioid that causes people to slow their breathing and appear woozy just before an overdose. Mr Floyd, however, continued taking breathes at a normal clip until the moment he passed out, Mr Tobin said.

“It tells you that there isn’t fentanyl on board that is affecting his respiratory centres,” Dr Tobin said.

Before the trial moved to focus on medical issues, a number of policing experts testified to the other main question in this case: did Mr Chauvin use a legal and reasonable amount of force on Mr Floyd, according to his police training.

Four senior Minneapolis police officers, as well as Jody Stiger, an outside use of force expert from the Los Angeles Police Department, argued that Mr Chauvin crossed the line. They explained how police are taught to use force that’s proportionate to the situation, only escalating to potentially deadly maneuvers like pressing against someone’s neck in cases where officers or the public were at high risk.

“There’s an initial reasonableness in trying to get him under control in the first few seconds,” Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo testified on Monday. “Once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is by policy, is not part of our training, and is certainly not part of our ethics or values.”

And they noted that in most counterfeit bill calls like the one that brought Mr Floyd into contact with police, arrests and jail, let alone the use of force, are uncommon.

With many of the state’s experts finished testifying, the defence will soon move to call its own witnesses to the stand.

Read More

Lung expert picks apart argument that Derek Chauvin's knee didn't cause George Floyd's death

Biden news: President’s border czar resigns

George Floyd’s coroner says restraint ‘more than he could take’

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Phillip Adams shootings were sparked by decision to stop medication

    It remains unknown why former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren, and another person. A new report supplies a potential motive. South Carolina U.S. Representative Ralph Norman tells Alex Giles of WBTV that Dr. Robert Lesslie had been treating Adams, and that Dr. Lesslie [more]

  • Government must engage with loyalist paramilitaries amid fears over unrest, NI security sources say

    The Government must begin engaging with loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland to prevent a repeat of the violence that has erupted in recent days, Belfast security sources have warned. A well-placed insider close to loyalist paramilitaries in the province told The Telegraph that ministers must engage with the groups to “help shape the debate” over Northern Ireland’s future. The source claimed that while Northern Ireland’s justice department refused to engage, there was a need to start a similar dialogue with loyalists to that initiated by Margaret Thatcher with Sinn Fein and IRA during the Troubles. “The Department of Justice [part of the Northern Ireland Executive] won’t speak to the paramilitaries, but somebody has to make that relationship work - talk and shape the debate. They did it 20 years ago,” the source said. Their calls have been echoed by senior figures in the DUP, one of whom told this newspaper they had warned ministers of the need for more “fundamental engagement” to help address the complex and deep-rooted concerns of unionists. However, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), the umbrella organisation for paramilitary groups, denied any involvement in the rioting, adding that any action taken by “the loyalist community should be entirely peaceful.”

  • Mass grave of decapitated bodies discovered in Mozambique

    A mass grave containing the decapitated bodies of at least 12 people has been discovered near a hotel used by foreigners that was overrun by Islamic State militants in Mozambique. Palma, a coastal town in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, was attacked by militants wielding machetes, assault rifles and heavy weapons on March 24. The 12 bodies were found under a large mango tree near the entrance of the Amarula Hotel, an establishment favoured by foreign contractors working on a nearby natural gas project run by the French oil giant Total. "They were tied up and beheaded here," Pedro da Silva, a police commander, said in footage broadcast by Mozambique's TVM channel on Wednesday. "It's hard to know their nationalities, but we know that Aamaroula is a hotel that often hosts foreigners, and when the insurgents came most foreigners thought Amarula was the safest place to go, so they all came here." "There was security but the insurgents were stronger so they managed to break in and take 12 foreigners, tie their hands behind their backs and decapitated them all." Mr da Silva said he believed the victims were foreigners because they were white, but that he could not speculate on their nationalities. Mozambique has citizens of all colours including whites. However, a source familiar with the operation in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, told the Telegraph that the victims were black. The source said the bodies were so decomposed they would be difficult to identify. The hotel is opposite a neighbourhood called Wentworth. Most of those living in the area are understood to be Mozambicans, but there were also a few Italians and Portuguese living in the town. Two foreigners, a South African called Adrian Nel and British contractor Philip Mawer, have been confirmed killed during the attack. As far as can be ascertained no other foreign citizens have been reported unaccounted for.

  • Dustin Johnson misses 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth.

  • Carolinas, Duke Energy must be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid

    Don’t let the Texas grid failure happen in the Carolinas. State and local leaders must push for grid modernization. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast

    Police in Northern Ireland deployed water cannons for the first time in six years Thursday as they tried to disperse protesters who hurled stones, fireworks and gasoline-filled bottles at officers during another night of violence in Belfast. The violence erupted last week as anger over COVID-19 restrictions and post-Brexit trade rules fueled tensions between the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland. The latest violence came despite appeals from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden to calm tensions.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “It’s probably up there for birthdays," said Arvidsson, who had his third career hat trick on the day he turned 28. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

  • Homeless camps at City Hall and Westport dwindle, but not all want to move

    Using federal dollars, the city is providing hotel rooms for up to 500 people.

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Is your pet ready for hurricane season? Miami-Dade Animal Services may be able to help

    With hurricane season fast approaching, Miami-Dade Animal Services wants to make sure pet owners are prepared in case of a storm.