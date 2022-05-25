Medical Examiner’s Office: 3-year-old’s death caused by strangulation on Mother’s Day

An Osceola County mother who allegedly tried killing her two children on Mother’s Day by forcing them to drink bleach, is now facing first-degree murder charges, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Joanne Zephir for premeditated murder after the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the 3-year-old’s death was caused by strangulation.

Joanne Zephir was previously charged with attempted murder and aggravated child abuse for crimes she committed against her 8-year-old daughter on May 08, 2022.

According to deputies, Zephir called a family member on Mother’s Day to say that she had killed her 3-year-old child and that her 8-year-old was about to die.

Investigators were able to track Zephir’s phone to a park in the area of Old Pleasant Hill Road in the Poinciana area.

When deputies arrived, they found Zephir unconscious inside the car with her 3-year-old child and the 8-year-old unconscious near the roadway.

All three were taken to a hospital, but the 3-year-old did not survive.

Investigators said Zephir told them a voodoo spell made her harm her children.

Zephir is currently being held on no bond at the Osceola County Jail.

