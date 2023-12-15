New medical examiner’s office gets approval from 4th and final county

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — All four counties in Florida’s 1st District are now in agreement with plans to build a new medical examiner’s office.

The final vote on an interlocal agreement came Thursday morning from the Santa Rosa County Commission.

The plan is to build an $18 million facility right off of Interstate 10 and Avalon Boulevard in Milton. The cost will be split among Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties. Some of the funding will come from the State of Florida.

This will put the district morgue in a more centralized location. It will also give staff a lot more space to work. The challenges in the current office at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola have led to a delay in autopsies and a delay in funeral services for some families.

