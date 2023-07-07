Medical examiner’s office releases name of man fatally shot by officers in Fort Worth

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of one of two men who police have said were armed when law enforcement officers fatally shot them early Wednesday in northwest Fort Worth.

Bronshay Minter died of multiple gunshot wounds about an hour after he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was 30.

A Fort Worth police officer and a fire department arson investigator shot Minter and a man whose name has not been released after the officers saw them involved in an altercation, authorities have said.

A man and woman were also found with gunshot wounds at the scene, a corner house on Ross Avenue, but it was not clear under what circumstances they were shot, Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said at a press conference Wednesday.

The officer and arson investigator were equipped with body-worn video cameras. Fort Worth police have not released recordings, which the department typically does within days after a shooting.

Minter’s mother, Shantelle Thone, said in an interview with KXAS-TV that she expected to view the images.

“I want answers. I want to know what happened. I don’t want to hear rumors. I don’t want to hear what people had to say. I want to see a camera. I want to see a video. I want to see what happened,” Thone said.

The surviving people who were shot were near, but not at the exact location, of the men who died, Noakes said. They were taken to a hospital.

The officer and arson investigator were responding to an unrelated call when about 12:30 a.m. they drove through the intersection of Ross Avenue and NW 32nd Street and saw the altercation, Noakes said.

One of the men whom the officers shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Minter died at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth District Eight Councilman Chris Nettles was having conversations with city staff to gather information about the shooting, a representative wrote in a statement.

“Councilman Nettles has received your calls and recognizes your concerns and will ensure that the City operates in full transparency,” the representative wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two individuals who lost their lives and the other bystanders who were injured.”