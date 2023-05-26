Medical examiner’s office releases name of boy, 14, shot dead in Fort Worth breezeway

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a 14-year-old who was shot to death on Sunday in a west Fort Worth apartment building breezeway.

Le’Drevion Winfield died of a gunshot wound to the chest, a forensic pathologist determined.

A teenage boy with Winfield who was shot at the same time was, as of last report, still at a hospital, Officer Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth police spokesperson, said Friday.

Police have not announced an arrest, and Carter said on Friday that the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Winfield and the other victim were shot about 1 p.m. in the 8200 block of Maybach Lane, in the 2900 Broadmoor apartment complex. They were approached by three assailants who left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

The victims were fired upon with a handgun.

Claudia Garibay, a Fort Worth Independent School District spokesperson, declined to say whether Winfield was a current district student.

There was an increased police presence this week at nearby Leonard Middle School.