Medical Examiner Reveals Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams’ Cause of Death

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams, who was hit in the head in September during a construction accident, died of rare dental-related sepsis, according to a preliminary medical examiner’s report. Both bacterial sepsis as a result of a dental infection and cardiovascular disease are cited as factors that lead to the 36-year-old’s death. His passing marked the first time a death in Hillsborough County was ascribed to the exceedingly rare form of sepsis, the report said.

