Medical examiner rules death of Hancock County man as homicide

Oct. 9—The death of a Hancock County man found dead last week has been ruled as a homicide, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Sunday.

The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has determined the death as a homicide, according spokeswoman Shannon Moss. The man's identity has not been confirmed, so it cannot be released, Moss said. The cause of death was also not released.

The deceased was found at the home of 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday, Oct. 3, after the Hancock County Sheriff's Department responded to the home. The deceased was first discovered by a friend who stopped by the home, who then contacted the sheriff's office, according to Moss.

According to a News Center report Thursday, neighbors said the resident was a somewhat controversial figure in the community, as he had a restraining order against him from the town hall. But that resident "always treated me with respect as a neighbor and I treated him with the same respect," neighbor Stu Marckoon told News Center.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. There is no danger to the pubic, Moss said.

Police ask if anyone has pertinent information to call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.