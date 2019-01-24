Medical examiner: Saudi sisters found on banks of Hudson River committed suicide

The Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies were discovered bound together on the banks of New York’s Hudson River in October killed themselves, a medical examiner has determined. The cause of death was drowning.

Rotana Farea, 23, and Tala Farea, 16, had been missing for two months when their bodies were found, duct-taped together at the feet and waist and facing each other, but with no clear sign of trauma.

The case initially mystified New York police, who sent investigators to interview relatives and friends in their adopted hometown of Fairfax, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The family settled there after moving from Saudi Arabia in 2015.

“Today, my office determined that the death of the Farea sisters was the result of suicide, in which the young women bound themselves together before descending into the Hudson River,’’ Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.

The sisters’ fully clothed bodies were discovered near the river Oct. 24, exactly two months after they were reported missing. They had been living in a shelter in Virginia amid allegations that they were abused at home, and had a previous disappearance in December 2017.

More: Secretary of State Pompeo to press Saudi Arabia to provide a 'credible narrative' on Jamal Khashoggi's murder

More: Uneasy twosome: Golf and politics at Saudi Arabia tournament

Police said the sisters arrived in Manhattan on Sept. 1 and enjoyed a lavish lifestyle until maxing out their credit card.

The deaths shined a light on the secretive and risky journeys Saudi women take to flee their homes in the kingdom and abroad. Under the kingdom’s guardianship system, women must have the approval of a male relative – such as a father, husband, brother, or even a son – to marry, obtain a passport or travel.

In June, Saudi Arabia became the last country to lift its ban on women driving.

New York City Police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said people who knew the Farea sisters in Virginia told investigators that they made statements within the last year indicating “that they would rather inflict harm on themselves – commit suicide – than return to Saudi Arabia.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Medical examiner: Saudi sisters found on banks of Hudson River committed suicide