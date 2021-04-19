U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

A picture of of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is seen as people wait for his remains to arrive to lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington
Brad Heath and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday ruled that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol, a finding that will make it harder for prosecutors to charge anyone with his murder.

The medical examiner's office said on Monday that 42-year-old officer Brian Sicknick died of multiple strokes the day after he was sprayed with a chemical outside the U.S. Capitol while it was under siege.

Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Sicknick was sprayed by rioters with a chemical substance around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, and collapsed later that evening around 10 p.m. He died the following day at a local hospital.

Two men - George Tanios and Julian Khater - are facing charges they assaulted three police officers, including Sicknick, by spraying them with a chemical irritant.

The city said it describes the manner of death as "natural" in cases in which a disease alone causes death. If death is "hastened by an injury," then the manner of death is not deemed natural, it said.

The findings by the medical examiner mean it will be hard for federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in connection with Sicknick's death.

The Washington Post first reported the medical examiner's ruling.

Citing an interview with medical examiner Francisco Diaz, the newspaper said the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick suffered from any sort of allergic reaction to the chemical spray he was exposed to, nor was there any evidence of internal or external injuries.

(Reporting by Brad Health and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alistair Bell and Bill Berkrot)

  • Medical ruling: Capitol cop Sicknick died of natural causes

    Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner's office ruled Monday, a finding that lessens the chances that anyone will be charged in his death. Investigators initially believed the officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the case. The determination is likely to significantly inhibit the ability of federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in Sicknick’s death.

  • Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes, the Washington Post reports. A medical examiner said the Capitol riot 'played a role.'

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died one day after confronting rioters during the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

  • Officer Brian Sicknick Died of Natural Causes after Capitol Riot, Medical Examiner Says

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol on January 6, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday. Francisco J. Diaz, the examiner, said Sicknick died after suffering two strokes the day after the riot, caused by a blood clot that prevented flow to the base of Sicknick’s brain stem. Diaz added that “all that transpired” during the Capitol riot “played a role in his condition.” Two rioters are charged with attacking Sicknick with a chemical irritant. Diaz’s determination that Sicknick died of natural causes will likely hamper prosecutors’ efforts to charge the two rioters with homicide. The medical examiner’s office “took the appropriate amount of time to evaluate all the evidence,” acting deputy mayor for public safety Christopher Geldhart told the Post. Geldhart added that Diaz “felt he was able to make this call in good conscience.” Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008, and was honored at the Capitol following his death. Police said that Sicknick collapsed after he returned to his office in the wake of the riot. Conflicting reports emerged of the circumstances of Sicknick’s death. Then-acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said on January 8 that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol.” Law enforcement officials initially told the New York Times that rioters hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, however weeks later police investigators and medical examiners could not agree on a cause of death.

  • Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes after battling rioters, medical examiner rules

    Officials ruled out bear spray or chemical irritant causing Officer Brian Sicknick’s death

