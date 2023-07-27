Medical examiner says wife shot nine times in head

Jul. 26—NEW ALBANY — Brandee Douglass was shot nine times in the head at a New Albany gas station last April.

That's the testimony from the medical examiner who performed her autopsy and the autopsy of bystander Lorin Yelle. His testimony was given Wednesday at the double murder trial in Floyd County.

Cherok Douglass, the husband of Brandee, is facing two felonies for murder, along with other charges, in the shooting deaths of Brandee and Yelle that occurred at a Circle K gas station on Grantline Road.

Douglass is being represented by Floyd County's Chief Public Defender Matt Lorch and Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon.

The state is being represented by Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon.

Stigdon called Kentucky's Chief Medical Examiner and contract forensic pathologist Bill Ralston to testify. Ralston conducted the autopsies on Brandee and Yelle.

Ralston said he also conducts autopsies in Southern Indiana as needed and testified that Brandee was shot nine times in the head.

Stigdon asked him if it was possible to determine which, if any, gunshot would've "incapacitated" Brandee.

"There was no way to tell which one was first, which one was incapacitating," Ralston said. "All these wounds could've been incapacitating."

Stigdon also asked him how many autopsies he's conducted in which a victim has received nine gunshots to the head.

"I don't know that I've ever done one with nine (gunshots) to the head," Ralston said. "If I have, the number is very few."

Ralston also testified that, based on his findings, Yelle was shot three times.

He was shot twice in the back and once in the face, Ralston said.

Stigdon asked him what he determined Yelle's matter of death to be.

"The manner of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to multiple body surfaces," he said.

On cross-examination McMahon asked Ralston if he had any knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting.

"You don't know what transpired before the body got to you, do you?" he said.

"I do not," Ralston said.

McMahon asked if Ralston has the same method of conducting an autopsy no matter what the cause of death is.

Ralston said he does use the same method a "majority" of the time.

The state also called witnesses from Indiana State Police who secured the crime scene to testify on Wednesday.

ISP crime scene investigation Supervisor Sgt. Merritt Toomey testified about what he saw at the crime scenes, evidence gathered at the scenes and the autopsies performed on Yelle and Douglass.

Toomey identified graphic photos of both victims and testified the photos show they'd both been shot multiple times.

He said that trauma, or bullet wounds, were noted on both Yelle's torso and his head.

"There was a pool of blood running from his head south," Toomey said, adding the lens was missing out of Yelle's glasses and the frame of those glasses was bent.

Stigdon asked Toomey to describe the crime scene photos of Brandee.

"It's hard to tell in the picture, there's multiple traumas to the head," Toomey said.

He was also asked by Stigdon to identify photos of Brandee's legs and he said tire marks were visible on her legs.

On cross-examination Lorch asked Toomey about the evidence.

"Does any of the evidence you collected tell you anything about what happened leading up to the shooting?" Lorch asked.

Toomey said it didn't.

Sgt. Eric Russell from the ISP Laboratory also testified about digital 3-D scan images of the crime scene that showed where evidence markers were at the Circle K. The scans also showed the positions of the victim's bodies.

Russell testified the scans were taken about three hours after the shootings.

Lane asked Russell how long the scans take to process to provide the 3D image.

"Each scan, on average, depending on the settings, would take seven minutes," Russell said.

On cross-examination McMahon asked Russell to confirm he wasn't at the scene at the time of the shooting.

"True," Russell said.

McMahon also asked Russell if he knew what led up to the shooting and Russell said he didn't.

The charges in this case, including additional felonies of attempted murder and robbery resulting in bodily injury, are tied to events ISP said happened on April 4, 2022.

Douglass is accused of shooting and killing Brandee and Yelle at the Circle K and leading police on a chase to Charlestown Road.

There, he's accused of taking Onion Tea House and Restaurant owner Winnie Wen at gunpoint and running over her with a vehicle, resulting in the robbery charge.

After that, he's accused of trying to ram the vehicle into Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Sarah James, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

James testified on Tuesday and Wen's husband, Richard Wen, is expected to testify as part of the trial.

Brandee's best friend, Brittany Linne, told the News and Tribune the pair had been best friends for more than 30 years.

"I want to see justice done, finally," Linne said about the trial.

She said she hopes Douglass gets the maximum penalty if he's convicted.

"You have kids without a mother, a mother without a daughter, I'm without a best friend," Linne said. "Because of a selfish act he did. It's not right."