Medical examiner stands by Manny Ellis’ cause of death as third week of testimony kicks off

The trial of three Tacoma officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis entered the third week of testimony on Monday.

Things kicked off this week with Pierce County’s forensic pathologist taking the stand. Attorneys took turns questioning him about his report on Ellis’ cause of death.

This stands at the crux of the case for both prosecutors and the defense: what was it that actually killed Ellis?

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide, stating that he had died of hypoxia from being physically restrained by officers. That said, Ellis also had a damaged heart and had methamphetamine in his system.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The role drugs might have played in his death was a large part of Monday’s questioning, although the examiner stood by his official cause of death.

“There are things I would have liked to seen more of in the autopsy report, but nothing that would stop another examiner form reviewing it and coming to a different opinion,” he stated.

You can check out our past coverage of this trial here: