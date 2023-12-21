Medical examiner: Struggle, possible emotional stress factored into St. Johns deputy's death

St. Johns County Sgt. Michael Kunovich died of an irregular heartbeat, according to the medical examiner.

In May, Sgt. Kunovich collapsed and died after a struggle with Verjilio Aguilar Mendez outside a Super 9 Motel in St. Augustine.

The medical examiner said the struggle and possible emotional stress contributed to Kunovich's death.

The ruling was included in a 44-page report obtained by First Coast News, which details the events leading up to and after Sgt. Kunovich's death.

The report also includes a detailed synopsis of Sgt. Kunovich's body camera footage.

Investigators say Sgt. Kunovich requested backup in regard to a "suspicious person" outside the Super 8 Motel.

According to investigators, in the video, Sgt. Kunovich tells Mendez to "Stop."

Sgt. Kunovich started to question Mendez, who said he didn't speak English at least twice.

Bodycam: 'Family, family!' Guatemalan teen repeatedly cries out during fatal St. Johns arrest

Almost two minutes into the questioning, Sgt. Kunovich tried to pat Mendez down for weapons, but Mendez reached for his left shorts pocket.

A nearly 5-minute struggle ensued, and it took several deputies to get handcuffs on Mendez.

In the report, deputies say, Kunovich hit Mendez with a stun gun several times to try to subdue him.

According to the report, deputies were able to handcuff Mendez, but discovered he had a knife in his balled-up hand.

Mendez eventually dropped the knife after being commanded several times to do so by deputies.

In the report one deputy said Sgt. Kunovich would have been alive if it wasn’t for the incident and interaction with Mendez.

Other deputies said Kunovich previously complained of back pain and respiratory issues like bronchitis, but he seemed normal and fine the day he died.

The state attorney's office has charged Mendez with aggravated manslaughter of an officer and resisting an officer with violence, both felony charges.

According to the incident report, Mendez is a migrant worker from Guatemala and told police he was previously in immigration custody for six months.

First Coast News reached out to Mendez’s attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back.

