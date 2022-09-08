Medical examiner testifies Ericka Dane was struck by vehicle, probably a tire

A medical examiner testified on Thursday that he believed 18-year-old Ericka Dane was struck by a vehicle, most likely a tire, and propelled down the road before suffering a fatal fracture to her skull.

Noah Motto, 23, is charged in Dane's death, who was his girlfriend at the time. He's standing trial on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and vehicular homicide/fail to give aid or information, both first-degree felonies. He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The fatal crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on March 24, 2021, at Greenvale Drive and Ormond Green Boulevard, down the street from Dane's house in Ormond Beach, prosecutors said.

That morning, Motto and Dane had returned to her home after buying some alcohol and going to a bonfire with friends. The couple had been bickering at times during the night, according to testimony.

Dane wanted Motto to spend the night at her house, but he didn't want to, according to testimony. Motto got in his truck and drove on a road that looped back to the intersection.

Meanwhile, Dane walked toward the intersection. When Motto drove up in his truck, Dane approached the vehicle. But Motto drove away, striking her and not stopping, prosecutors said.

Noah Motto enters a courtroom at the S. James Foxman Justice Center, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, during his vehicular homicide trial. He is also charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident that killed Ericka Dane on March 24, 2021.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano is presiding over the trial before an eight-person jury and two alternates.

DNA found on truck's back right tire matched DNA from Dane, Assistant State Attorney Erica Kane said.

Volusia medical examiner says it would be unusual for a fall to cause skull fracture

On Thursday, Volusia County’s Chief Medical Examiner James Fulcher testified that Dane died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Her skull was fractured and she suffered an injury to her spinal cord, he said.

Fulcher also testified that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.196, which he said was basically 2.5 times the legal limit. Fulcher did not specify what the legal limit is, but in Florida, the legal limit for driving is 0.08.

Fulcher described a spot on the back of Dane’s head as the point of impact. He said she suffered a fracture that separated a part of her skull from the rest of her skull.

Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan asked Fulcher how he believed she received the injuries.

“She was moving down a roadway impacting various sites before finally hitting her head,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher said an injury in the area of her right hip showed signs of curvature which could be caused by a rotating object.

Sullivan displayed a picture of one of the truck’s tires on the screen.

“I believe that the body of Ericka Dane, it is my opinion, that the body was propelled forward by some contact with the vehicle, particularly this tire,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher said it would be unusual for a fall to cause her skull fracture.

“The severity of that injury would be atypical for a simple fall,” Fulcher said.

During cross examination, Defense Attorney Lily McCarty asked him how he classified the manner of death. Fulcher said he classified it as an accident.

McCarty asked Fulcher if it was possible that Dane was running, and fell and twisted around, hitting the back of her head.

He said it was possible.

But Fulcher also said an ordinary fall was unlikely to cause the injury.

"It would be atypical for a healthy 18-year-old to sustain this severe of an impact from a simple fall," Fulcher said.

Sullivan later asked about Fulcher classifying the death as an accident. Fulcher said that for her death to be considered a homicide, a vehicle must be intentionally used as a weapon.

Motto did not appear to show any emotions throughout the day as he sat with his attorneys. He occasionally spoke to his attorneys and, at one point, he smiled about something with an attorney.

Noah Motto had his bond revoked

Motto had been free on $30,000 bond until March 3 when he was booked into the county jail. Prosecutors successfully argued to revoke Motto's bond after finding a video of him on social media drinking Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, while driving a vehicle in December 2021, according to court documents.

There were several young men in the vehicle; one occupant was standing up through the sunroof, and the front seat passenger also appeared to have an alcoholic beverage, according to the motion.

Volusia detective testifies about marks on the pickup

On Thursday, Assistant State Attorney Kane called to the stand Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Peter Bethea.

Kane presented photographs of Motto’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck was lifted with tires that extended beyond the wheel well. The black truck was covered in dirt.

Bethea pointed out a relatively clear streak on the right side that trailed down toward the right rear tire. Bethea testified that that area of the truck appeared to have come in contact with something. He also said there appeared to be finger marks on the right front passenger window.

'All I have is my word'

During cross examination, McCarty pointed out several smears, including the one Bethea testified about, on the dirty truck, asking each time whether he knew how long the smears had been on the truck. McCarty also pointed to places on the truck where someone had traced words in the dirt. McCarty asked for each if he could say how long they had been on the vehicle.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office Detective Peter Bethea testifies as a picture of Noah Motto's Chevrolet Silverado is shown to jurors.

Bethea repeatedly responded, "I don't know."

Bethea collected swabs to check for DNA from the passenger-side rear tire, passenger-side rear flap, passenger side, rear quarter panel exterior and passenger-side rear door exterior.

During cross examination, McCarty questioned Bethea about whether he video recorded swabbing the truck for DNA.

Bethea said he did not because it was not common practice.

"Besides your word that you said you did that, where is anything documenting where you collected those alleged swabs from," McCarty asked.

“Other than my documentation?” Bethea said.

“Your word?" McCarty said.

"My word. All I have is my word," Bethea said.

Defense asks detective about work with victim's stepmother

McCarty then asked Bethea if he had ever worked a crime scene with Dane’s stepmother, who also worked at the sheriff's office.

Bethea said he had.

Bethea said he did not recall if Dane’s stepmother worked part time at the time, but he said she was not on the crime scene unit.

“But you know her,” McCarty asked.

“Yes,” Bethea said.

“You worked with her,” Bethea said.

“Yes,” Bethea said.

“She was in crime scene with you previously,” McCarty said.

“Yes,” Bethea said.

McCarty asked where the DNA swabs were kept between when the samples were processed on March 25, 2021, and when they were sealed the next day.

“They would have been in our crime scene unit processing room on a shelf,” Bethea said.

"For 24 hours unsealed?" Bethea said.

"Yes," he said.

"And that’s in the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office?" McCarty said.

"Yes," Bethea said.

"Where Ericka Dane’s family members worked with you?" McCarty said.

"Yes," Bethea said.

During redirect, Prosecutor Kane asked Bethea about access to the crime scene processing room.

Bethea said it could be accessed with an ID card and it has an electronic lock which records access times. He also said it could be accessed with a key.

He said once he collected the swabs, they are placed back into their sleeves and then placed in an envelope.

He said he believed five people worked in the crime scene unit.

"And was anybody from the Dane family part of your unit at the time in March of 2021?" Kane asked.

"No," he said.

“Did anybody from the Dane family have access to the processing room after you placed those swabs in there at the time,” Kane asked.

“Not that I know of,” Bethea said.

Kane later asked: “So does that mean, if nobody from the Dane family was on the unit, does that mean no one from the Dane family would have had access to that room in March 2021."

“That’s correct,” Bethea said.

In response to another question, Bethea said the only time he could recall videotaping DNA collection was when it was collected from a person.

The trial continues Friday.

