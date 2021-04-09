Medical examiner testifies George Floyd’s death was caused by the neck restraint from police

During the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner for Hennepin County, Minn., said George Floyd’s cause of death was “cardio-pulomonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual restraint and neck compression.”

