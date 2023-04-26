Medical examiner testifies at second trial of Michael Wayne Pennington

Apr. 26—TAZEWELL, Va. — Ligature strangulation was what caused the death of a Bluefield, Va., woman whose body was found in April 2017 along an East River Mountain road, a medical examiner testified Tuesday during the second trial of a Tazewell County man charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., who is being held at an Abingdon, Va., corrections facility, was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud; and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

The charges stem from the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va. Toler's body was found on April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Va. Toler had lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington. When Pennington was arrested, he was already in jail on unrelated charges including burglary and larceny.

The jury heard opening arguments Monday when the second trial for Pennington began before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson. A mistrial was declared when Pennington was tried in March.

Dr. Amy Tharp, assistant chief medical examiner for the Commonwealth, Roanoke office, testified Tuesday about the autopsy of Kaitlyn Toler.

The body was found outdoors. While being questioned by Commonwealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster, Tharp said that cool outdoor temperatures can make determining a time of death more difficult, so it was hard to give an exact date for Toler's death.

"I know that's how it is on 'CIS,' but that's not how it works in the real world," she said, referring to the crime drama about forensics and investigations.

The examination revealed a laceration on top of Toler's head. A television was used to show jurors some photographs taken during the autopsy. Referring to one photo showing the laceration, Plaster asked Tharp if scalp injuries normally show "a lot of blood."

Story continues

Tharp said such injuries usually bleed a lot, but if they are inflicted when the person is close to death or after death, the injury may not show much bleeding.

Plaster asked if the head injury was inflicted at the time of death, but was not the cause of Toler's death. Tharp replied that it was not the cause of death.

Tharp said the cause of death was ligature strangulation. Manual strangulation means the assailant used his or her hands to strangle somebody, but ligature strangulation occurs when a cord, rope, belt or some other flexible object is wrapped around the victim's neck and used to deprive the brain of oxygen.

Pennington's attorney, David Kelley, asked Tharp whether she could tell if Toler had been strangled from the front or the back, and she replied that she could not.

Most of Toler's injuries were on her head and neck, Tharp said.

Kelley said that no murder weapon has been found and asked Tharp what it could have been. A round pattern on a neck injury could indicate a belt buckle, but it was difficult to know for certain, she replied.

Tharp was also asked about physical evidence that was gathered during the autopsy being bagged and delivered to investigators. Kelley also asked her if this evidence, such as fingernail clippings, had been tested. Tharp said she did not know and that the jurisdiction conducting an investigation orders such tests.

During redirect, Plaster asked Tharp asked if there was indication that Toler had been sexually assaulted. Tharp replied she did not find any signs of such an assault.

Another witness, Monica McKinney, said she had worked about two years with Toler at a Princeton nursing home, and that they usually worked on the 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. shift. She identified Pennington in court, and said that he would pick up Toler and drive her home after work. McKinney said that she never saw anybody else give Toler a ride.

McKinney testified that on March 30, 2017, she called and texted Toler to tell her that she did not have to take a shift starting 4 a.m. but never received a reply. The nursing home's protocol mandated termination if an employee failed twice to call and inform the home about missing a shift or failing twice to report for work.

Pennington called that day and asked what time he needed to pick up Toler, McKinney said. Plaster asked how he reacted when he was told she was not a work, and McKinney replied that he did not seem surprised. While being questioned, McKinney also stated that Pennington had never called the nursing home before that day.

The trial resumes today and is expected to continue until next week.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com