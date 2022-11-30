Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head

Nov. 30—An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head.

Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the trial of Antwon Barnes.

Barnes, 41, is accused of murder in the death of Leroy Jefferson, 35, on Oct. 22, 2019, at an apartment building on Old County Road.

The mother of Barnes' child testified on Monday that when she and Jefferson, who were dating, passed Barnes in one of the building's stairwells Barnes pulled out a gun and began shooting at Jefferson. He nearly shot her as well, the woman said.

On Tuesday Straub testified that because of the number of injuries, her examination of Jefferson's body took two days instead of the typical one.

Besides the wounds to Jefferson's head, he suffered 24 gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen and several more to his arms and legs.

In total she recovered 25 bullets from Jefferson's body, along with a number of bullet fragments, Straub testified before the jury.

Straub said the gunshots to Jefferson's head and neck caused his death, but she was unable to determine exactly which of the 12 actually killed him.

Earlier in the day the jury finished watching a video recording of an interview police conducted with Barnes on the day of the shooting.

Barnes was emotional during the interview, crying and rocking back and forth in his chair. The officers conducting the interview urged him to tell them what had happened, because he would feel better afterward.

"You gotta let it out," an officer told him.

Barnes said he couldn't, because he didn't remember.

"I want to tell you the whole thing, but I can't remember it," he said.

Barnes said the last thing he remembered before the shooting was Jefferson saying "What's up?" as they passed each other. Barnes guessed he fired his gun six or seven times.

Story continues

"I know it happened, but I can't see it," Barnes said later in the interview. "I can't see it. Why can't I see it?" he asked aloud.

Following the recording, Barnes' lawyer, public defender John Stawicki, questioned Windsor Locks Detective Daniel Bontempo about the interview.

Bontempo agreed that he and the other officer in the room had tried to comfort Barnes and gave him many opportunities to explain why he shot Jefferson. Barnes' assertion that he couldn't remember what happened never changed, Bontempo said.

He also acknowledged that Barnes treated all the officers with respect and didn't act violently while in custody.

At the end of the day, prosecutor Jesse Giddings called Jill Therriault, a former employee of the state forensic laboratory to testify. Therriault confirmed that her examination of the 42 shell casings found at the scene of the shooting were fired from the handgun found in a duffel bag Barnes was carrying when he turned himself in.

According to police, after the shooting Barnes left the apartment complex, stole a vehicle, and drove it to the Hartford Police Department.

A Hartford officer, Jim Barrett, testified Monday that Barnes approached him and said he did something bad and should be handcuffed. Barrett said he told Barnes to relax, but then an alert about Barnes came over the police radio.

Barnes said, "I told you," according to Barrett.

In addition to murder, Barnes is charged with attempted first-degree assault and third-degree larceny. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bond.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.