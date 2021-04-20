Medical Examiner working on ID for Waterfront Vancouver shooting victim

Apr. 19—The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the identity of a man who was fatally shot Saturday morning at the Waterfront Vancouver.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said the medical examiner was waiting on fingerprint confirmation to positively identify the man.

Kapp said the department is not releasing the name of the man who fired his weapon.

A small memorial has appeared near the location of the shooting, in front of the RiverWest building at 700 Waterfront Way.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m.Saturday, when an independent contractor newspaper carrier parked his car to deliver newspapers to the RiverWest Building. When he returned to the car, he found a man in the driver's seat. At some point, the carrier shot the man, but police have not released details.

Kapp said she expects the medical examiner's office will release the identity of the deceased man before the police department releases additional information about the shooting.