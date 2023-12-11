Medical examiners rule death of man found in Hackensack River a homicide

Authorities have ruled the death of a man found in the Hackensack River over the weekend a homicide following an autopsy, Hudson County officials said.

The autopsy determined the man "died of gunshot wounds to the upper body," county Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Monday. He has not been identified, and the prosecutor's office is working with other state law enforcement agencies to determine his identity.

The victim was pulled from the river near the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike after the Secaucus Police Department was notified around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The body was recovered with help from the underwater recovery units of the Lyndhurst and Mahwah fire departments along with departments from Secaucus, Kearny and Wallington.

NJ news Fairleigh Dickinson Teaneck campus lockdown lifted after report of person with weapon

The man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Secaucus NJ death of man found in river ruled a homicide