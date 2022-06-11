Medical expert breaks down Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on the superstar's health condition as Bieber says half of his face is partially paralyzed on 'Fox News Live'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on the superstar's health condition as Bieber says half of his face is partially paralyzed on 'Fox News Live'
Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this week, while wife Hailey suffered from a mini-stroke back in March
A patient with the same facial-paralysis causing virus that has affected Justin Bieber said on Saturday she had been saddened to see what the Canadian pop star is going through and proud that he is making people aware of the illness. Former teen star Bieber, 28, disclosed on Friday that he had been diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralysed and forced him to cancel some upcoming performances. Rescorla said she developed the syndrome 20 months ago, around the time her 11-week-old child was admitted to hospital with a severe infection and her grandfather, who she was caring for, had to move to a care home.
Michael Yu Minhong, chairman of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, has found a new way to boost sales for his live-streaming business: bring English tutoring back. The 59-year-old founder of mainland China's largest private education company appeared in a live-streaming session on Friday evening on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok also owned by ByteDance, after clips of a host teaching viewers to speak English while promoting food products went viral online. Yu said having hosts spe
With summer officially underway, your local farmer’s market should be stocked with all the seasonal produce. It’s time to bust out your roomiest tote bag and fill it to the brim with...
All of The Real Housewives of Atlanta OGs, except for one, are reuniting on-screen this week.
The pop star posted a video to Instagram to show how only half of his face could move.
Still, the death toll of 262 people in a week is lower than most weeks during the pandemic. The state's caseload rose by more than 76,000 infections.
The Food and Drug Administration is drafting new rules to reduce nicotine to minimal or non-addictive levels, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Committee chair Bennie Thompson told CNN that upcoming Jan. 6 committee witnesses will describe coordination between extremists and 'Trump's orbit.'
The superstar says he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
One year into his relationship with Adele, Rich Paul, who is already a dad to three kids, opened up to E! News about the possibility of expanding his brood.
No trip to Disneyland or Disney World is complete without sprinkling in extra magical moments! If you're looking for unique splurges that everyone in your family will cherish for years to come, invest...
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed doesn’t post frequently on Twitter. He posted something on Saturday that attracted plenty of attention. Reed, currently the chief of staff for the University of Miami football program, sounded off on the $100,000 fine imposed by Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera against defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, in response to [more]
"Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach," Kardashian captioned a series of Instagram photos.
Lady Gaga posted a pic of herself chilling poolside in Vegas in a thong bikini—shop the look here for just $21.99 on Amazon.
"The Tonight Show" host blasted the right-wing channel for its continued denial.
"The Late Show" host fired on all cylinders as he addressed the Jan. 6 hearings in his monologue on Thursday.
Hailee Steinfield flaunts her sculpted legs in a mini skirt and platform boots in new NYC Instagram photos. The actress does 3,000 crunches a day to stay fit.
Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, posted a video of son Deveraux, 5, rocking out backstage during a Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.
"Can I borrow your body for 24 hours?"