Medical expert in murder trial: Toddler's bruises 'consistent' with abuse'

Mar. 13—MOULTON — An emergency room physician at Children's Hospital in Birmingham told jurors in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Friday that 2 1/2 -year-old Ian Calhoun was unresponsive and had bruises all over his body, including his genitals, when he arrived by helicopter at the hospital on Aug. 2, 2014.

Calhoun died at the hospital two days later. The 10 women and four men on the jury also were shown graphic images of Calhoun with bruising on his head, chest and abdomen.

A prosecution witness in the capital murder trial of Evan Woodrow Berryman, Dr. Melissa Peters said Calhoun's injuries "were very consistent with child abuse."

Berryman, 34, has been in Lawrence County Jail nearly six years since his March 24, 2016, arrest on charges of capital murder and three counts of child abuse.

Peters, who has testified in 160 cases involving child abuse, said a subdural hematoma — a buildup of blood on the outside of the brain but inside the skull — led to Calhoun's death on Aug. 4, 2014. "There was no high-energy mechanism to cause bruising that excessive in places not common on young kids," she said. "There was no (one) injury to explain what I saw."

Answering questions from Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett for most of the second day of testimony in the trial, Peters told jurors Calhoun had two large bruises on his forehead, nine bruises on his back, and bruises on his right jaw, chin, neck, left shoulder, left hip, left ear, upper left chest, shin and around his left eye. His left big toe also was black from a crushing injury, Dr. Peters said.

"He had bruising on the tip of his penis. It was blood-red on the head of the penis," she said.

She said she was concerned by the bruising to his back.

"The number was atypical on the small of his back. It was an unusual place for bruising concentrated on his lower back," she said.

Peters said Calhoun was missing hair on a portion of his scalp. She said it appeared to have been pulled out.

Story continues

Jurors looked away when some photos were shown. Jett looked through more than 60 images taken by Peters of Calhoun at the hospital but only entered 32 as evidence and showed them on a large-screen monitor in Judge Mark Craig's courtroom.

Testimony revealed Calhoun's mother, Chelsea Fike, found Calhoun unresponsive in his bed at 7:40 a.m. when she returned home from working the night shift at the Decatur Walmart.

Fike and Berryman, who were living at Berryman's parents' house in the Hatton community, called 911 and had a neighbor with an automated external defibrillator start CPR on the child until the paramedics with Lawrence County EMS and Greg's Ambulance Service arrived. The child was transported to Lawrence County Medical Center, then Huntsville Hospital and about an hour later flown to Children's Hospital.

Greg Randolph, owner of Greg's Ambulance Service, testified Friday morning that Calhoun had been placed on a table in the house before he and another paramedic arrived.

They inserted a breathing tube into Calhoun's throat and transported the child to the local hospital 13 minutes after they arrived.

"I noticed some bruising to his forehead and to his eyes," Randolph said. "His heart rate was a little fast."

Defense attorney Tom Di Giulian asked Randolph if something might have blocked Calhoun's breathing. Randolph said he didn't see anything.

Bill LaPradd, a former investigator with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, said Calhoun had bruising to his left eye and left forehead and hair missing about 10 days before his death and was sent to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

He said medical records he reviewed said Calhoun was having an allergic reaction to medication for lice. Peters had earlier testified Calhoun's scalp had no signs of lice.

LaPradd said he interviewed Fike several times after Calhoun died and she told him the bruises were from "playful accidents" and "she explained the hair loss being from lice treatment."

Testimony showed Berryman was with Calhoun from 7:15 p.m. to about 10 p.m. the night the serious injuries occurred.

Text messages from Berryman to Fike said that Calhoun had fallen down the stairs and hit his head. She responded, "poor kid has his mom's clumsiness," according to the text read by the prosecutors.

LaPradd said he was surprised in one interview with Fike when she told him she had a thought on her way home from work one night. "I had a weird feeling, what if my kid wasn't breathing. I had never thought that before. ... It was a reality now," he recalled her saying.

Her comment "was a shock" to me, he told the jurors.

He said his investigation showed the bruises on Calhoun and on Fike's other child "came after involvement with Mr. Berryman."

The defense attorney asked LaPradd if Fike ever told him that Berryman injured her two children. "No sir," LaPradd replied.

The day's final state witness, Jerry Yarbrough, testified that he and his wife Katie were loving grandparents of the two children and it was later discovered through paternity tests that Josh Calhoun, Katie's son, was not the children's father. He said once Josh Calhoun and Fike ended their relationship on July 19, 2013, that Fike refused to allow them to see the children.

He said Todd Smith, the father of Ian Calhoun's older sister, has since received custody of her and is allowing the Yarbroughs to regularly visit with the girl, now 11.

The jurors were shown images, taken before Ian Calhoun's death, of bruises on the girl's face.

Yarbrough said the children were not bruised before Fike began dating Berryman and the young girl has not had bruises since Ian Calhoun's death.

Fike, 31, has been charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for her son's death.

The trial continues 9 a.m. Monday.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.