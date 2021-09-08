Medical expert: Unvaccinated remain ‘main source of transmission’
ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in cases among young children and whether booster shots are needed.
Flu season is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to set up an appointment to get your annual flu shot. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and due to the highly contagious Delta variant and other mutations, COVID booster shots may also be in many Americans' futures.
The bottom line is that if anything strange or unusual is happening with your health, or the health of someone you love, take it seriously.
The nation's top infectious disease expert broke down why the Florida GOP governor's comments on COVID-19 shots were "not true at all."
More than 100 people have died, including 40 kids, in just a couple weeks, but at least now authorities know what they're battling.
An expert explains more about the Nipah virus and why it is deadlier than COVID-19 after a 12-year-old boy dies from the disease in India.
There's no "miracle cure" for boosting immunity. But a few foods and supplements can help support your immune system in battling COVID-19, cold and flu.
A third dose of the coronavirus vaccine could cause symptoms on par with previous shots. Here's what to expect.
Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller said in her final TikTok video: "Because hopefully, if you get it, then you won't end up in the hospital like me, okay?"
College football is back, but experts worry that could fuel the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said Wednesday she is in quarantine because she found out she was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Sunday.
“I think we need to be prudent and say it’s time to let children be children, delta is going to spread, we cannot stop it,” controversial Dr. Ryan Cole told the school’s board.
The science of epidemiology tells us there is just one deadly, global pandemic that has not yet ended, and we are all in it together.
"My name is William Campbell, in 2015 I won the Nobel Prize in medicine for the discovery of Ivermectin. It cures many diseases including covid-19. The fake news and big pharma want you to live in fear. Fauci won't promote Ivermectin because he is the little parasite it destroys." - Quote attributed to Drew University professor William Campbell circulating on social media such as TwitterSubscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Courtesy Kady ShellHer mother tells people that 6-year-old Hattie Shell and her 8-year-old sister, Hazel, are "dirt balls with glitter on it.""Hattie loves to have her nails done and loves to have her outfits match, but then she's going to go outside and climb a tree or carry a chicken around," Kady Shell says of her younger daughter. "She has about 25 chickens at home. She carries them around like footballs… She has them in the house."Of the older gi
The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest
And the perk occurred after just one dose.
The higher number of fully vaccinated people dying reflects the large majority of people in England who have now been jabbed.
Could a simple twice-daily pill treat COVID? Clinical trials are underway at both Pfizer and Merck.
